The case dates back to 2019, when Rooney’s wife, Rebecca Vardy, was accused of leaking secrets about her, as well as information about some players, to the English tabloids.

The case developed into a major public dispute between Colin Rooney and Rebecca Vardy, and Colin Rooney made strong accusations, stressing that the stories of her private life with Rooney were leaked to the media, by Rebecca Vardy, who was claiming to be a close friend of hers.

And according to the British newspaper, “The Guardian”, the name of the Algerian star, Riyad Mahrez, appeared in the last court session, after Vardy’s wife was accused of leaking news about the Algerian player’s strike from the training of his former club, Leicester City, after the failure of his transfer to his current club, Manchester City, in the winter of a year. 2018.

Riyad Mahrez had boycotted some of the training sessions for his Leicester City team in the winter transfer period of 2018, when the club’s management refused to give up his services for Manchester City, before the deal was completed and successfully completed in the summer of the same year for 60 million pounds.

And the British newspaper confirmed that Rebecca Vardy denied the charges against her about leaking the news of Mahrez boycott of Leicester City training, and that his teammates are angry because of his rebellion against the team in that sensitive period of the football season (2017-2018).

The trial revealed shocking details, that Rebecca Vardy’s agent suggested leaking the story of Riyad Mahrez’s absence from training and his dispute with his teammates.

In the transcript of the conversation heard by the court, Vardy’s wife said: “Mahrez did not attend training again and the players are angry,” to which her agent replied: “Why don’t you tell Sky correspondent Rob Dorset?”

Indeed, Dorset later posted a tweet on Twitter, saying that his “sources” confirmed Mahrez’s absence from training.

Vardy’s wife denied these accusations in court, saying: “This is not true at all, it was just gossip, I never discussed with my husband (Jimmy Vardy) if the players were angry at Mahrez’s absence, it was just speculation.”

It is expected that the issue of leaks will witness exciting developments in the coming period, especially since several parties, besides Rooney’s wife, confirm the involvement of Rebecca Vardy in helping the English tabloids publish some secrets of the players.