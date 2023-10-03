Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

At the beginning of this 2023-2024 season, Manchester United is experiencing one of the worst periods in its football history, as it achieved many negative results in the English Premier League, losing to Tottenham 0-2, Arsenal 1-3, Brighton 1-3, and Crystal Palace 0-1. While it has only passed 7 rounds of the competition, and is in tenth place in the league with 9 points, it also lost in the first round of the group stage of the Champions League 3-4 to Bayern Munich of Germany, and is preparing to play its second match against Galatasaray of Turkey.

Despite all these negative results, his star and French centre-back Raphael Varane, 30 years old, maintains his extreme optimism and has great hopes and ambitions with the “Red Devils”, especially in the Champions League, and he is fully convinced that the team has the capabilities that qualify it to win the cup. Big ears.

Varane spoke about his ideas and visions in order to develop the team’s performance and improve its conditions so that this goal can be achieved, and he said in his statements, excerpts of which were quoted by the Goal International website: “The Champions League” is played on small details and we must be at our best in terms of focus and offensive and defensive effectiveness so that we can Win it.

He added: To achieve this dream, which may seem far-fetched, the team must show a great deal of realism, discipline and accuracy, especially in attack. The team is capable of creating such “dynamism” and we were able to improve in the past weeks, but we suffered from severe shortcomings in front of the opponent’s goal and we lost. Many opportunities, and for this reason we must show greater effectiveness in front of goal and create more scoring opportunities, and stronger solidity in defense so that we do not concede all these easy goals.

Varane, the world champion who won the 2018 World Cup in Russia with the Roosters, stressed that this is the reality of football at the highest professional level. Teams that hope to win major tournaments such as the Champions League must be able to take advantage of “half-chances” and defend. well at the same time.

Varane, born on April 25, 1993, expressed his conviction that United has the necessary “quality” to play and win this major tournament.

Varane concluded his statements by saying: We have an important confrontation today in order to get the first 3 points in the “Champions League”, and it is very important that we start again and improve our playing style.

The global Goal website stated that Varane’s statements highlight the extent of his commitment to his club and his true desire to advance the team to the top of European football, in which he had the honor of winning the most important European championship 4 times with his former team, Real Madrid, and therefore he must provide all his experience to this ancient English team, which He hasn’t won the Champions League since 2008.