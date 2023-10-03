The Bianconeri coach hopes to have his center forwards back for the match against Torino: the pain in the Pole’s calf has diminished, cautious optimism also towards Dusan

The week leading up to the derby has begun and at Juventus there is above all a department that worries Massimiliano Allegri. It's the attack and certainly not for the season's performance (nine of the 12 Juventus goals came from the strikers), but for the physical condition of its players. Apart from Federico Chiesa, the other three players in the Juventus squad are struggling with some ailments or need to recover their best form. Dusan Vlahovic and Arek Milik missed the trip to Bergamo against Atalanta due to injury and the hope is to see them both again against Torino on Saturday. To speed up his return, the Pole showed up at Continassa yesterday, despite the day off given to the team by Allegri. The pain in his calf has already decreased and Milik should return to team work soon.

back — Cautious optimism also for Vlahovic, although with low back pain you can never sleep peacefully. The Serbian has been suffering from it for a week, but if against Lecce he had come on during the match anyway, on Sunday against Atalanta he marked his visit. The recovery program requires him to return to training with the rest of his teammates the day after tomorrow at the latest, and then be at full capacity for the eve of the derby.

Moise on the rise — It goes without saying that Continassa hopes to no longer find itself in the situation of Bergamo, when Allegri had to play alongside Chiesa with Moise Kean who had just recovered from an injury which had caused him to miss the match against Lecce. , however without a real striker on the bench to throw into the fray. Kean, meanwhile, put precious minutes into his legs. But it is natural that he is not yet at the top.