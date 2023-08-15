Varane scored United’s goal, the third Premier League last season, after a corner kick carried out by Portuguese captain Bruno Fernandes, which reached Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the right side of the penalty area, crossed it, and the former Real Madrid defender followed it with his head in the goal. (76).

The “Red Devils” team has not lost at its “Old Trafford” stadium during 30 matches in various competitions since last season (26 wins and 4 draws), including 18 in the Premier League, achieving its seventh victory in a row..

Wolverhampton was the most dangerous, with a shot from Brazilian Matthews Konya that hit the post of Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana, who had recently joined United instead of Spaniard David de Gea (49), and another from Portuguese Pedro Neto that did not deceive the former Italian Inter goalkeeper. (71).

United played the match without its newcomer, striker Rasmus Hollund, who was absent from injury, but with the other newcomer, midfielder Mason Mount..

Wolverhampton, who finished last season in thirteenth place, failed to take revenge for losing 0-1 back and forth 0-2 last season, noting that it won only one match in its last 11 confrontations against United (against 3 draws and 7 defeats), and that was in January. 2022.

Wolverhampton started the league in the worst way possible, after a good preparatory round (5 wins against two draws), and a week after he sacked the services of his Spanish coach, Juan Lopetegui, due to administrative problems, to replace him with technician Gary O’Neill..

Newcastle leads the standings by defeating Aston Villa 5-1 on Saturday, ahead of Brighton, who beat Luton 4-1, Manchester City, who beat Burnley 3-0 on Friday, and Arsenal, who beat Nottingham Forest 2-1..