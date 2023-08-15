Football | The Finnish player’s contract situation is confusing – the Qatari club announced the deal

Negotiations on Robin Tih’s contract are not finished yet.

In January Debuted in Huuhkaj Robin Tihi21, will continue his football career in Qatar.

Al-Ahli from Doha announced on Monday evening that he had taken a Swedish-Finnish player into his ranks from the Swedish AIK.

– Al-Ahli signed a contract with young defender Robin Tih, the club wrote in the X service.

A few hours after the Qatari club’s announcement, AIK denied confirming the contract.

– Since Al-Ahli announced the acquisition of Robin Tihi, AIK Fotboll wants to clarify that the agreement between the clubs is not yet complete. However, AIK intends to conclude the deal soon, the Swedish club wrote on their website.

Tihi has represented AIK, which plays in the Swedish premier league, since 2020, but has been on loan in Eskilstuna and Värnamo in between.

Born in Sweden, Tihi played in the under-16 national team in the colors of his native country, but in the summer of 2020 he jumped to the Finnish under-21 national team.

In January 2023, he debuted in Huuhkajie’s shirt in a training match against Estonia.

Tihi has family roots in Finland, Sweden and Morocco.

Tih’s deal with Qatar has been rumored for a long time. Aftonbladet reported last week that AIK would trade Tih to Qatar for around two million euros.