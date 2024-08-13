“My position has not changed over the course of this year. I have always said that Egonu is a great champion, but I have never said that she is not Italian or that she cannot represent Italy in the blue jersey”. This is how Roberto Vannacci explains his point of view on Paola Egonu, volleyball player of the Italian national team, fresh winner of the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“I said and I confirm that his physical features do not represent classic Italianness. I don’t think there is anything wrong with this: it is an evidence. Can anyone argue the contrary?”, says the MEP of the League in an interview with the newspaper Free.

“For me Egonu is Italian, I’m happy that she won with the other girls. She is a great champion and at the first opportunity I will also ask her for an autograph”, he adds.

Last June, the preliminary investigations judge of Lucca dismissed the defamation complaint filed by the volleyball player against Vannacci for a sentence contained in her book The world upside down. “Even though Paola Egonu is an Italian citizen, it is clear that her physical features do not represent Italianness…”, wrote the general, currently suspended from the Ministry of Defense precisely because his book would have compromised “the prestige and reputation” of the army.

In the interview with Freethe MEP of the League also criticizes the controversial opening ceremony of the Olympics, which – he observes – “represented everything except the values ​​of sport: loyalty, honor, commitment, competition, patriotism, determination”. According to Vannacci, the ceremony was instead “an attack on the values ​​of Christianity”.

“Today my place is in the League,” the general finally assures, after some rumors had circulated in recent days that work was being done to create a new movement centered around him.

The Carroccio, Vannacci guarantees, “is my future of my political activity. Also because with Salvini we are linked by shared values: the principle of sovereignty, security, identity, meritocracy. Otherwise, Bonelli and Fratoianni would have proposed my candidacy to me…”.

