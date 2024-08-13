Those who have played the Creative Assembly title will remember that to save the game you need to interact with some emergency telephone booths . In an interview with GamesRadar, Álvarez explained that these devices made him nervous, because he knew that finding one meant that something dangerous was around the corner. For this reason, he had the idea of insert phones into the background of certain scenes from Alien: Romulus that precede the film’s tense moments.

Fede Álvarez, the director of the film Alien: Romulus arriving tomorrow in Italian cinemas, revealed in an interview that the film includes a easter egg dedicated to Alien: Isolation the survival horror video game released in 2014. In some ways we can consider it a sort of spoiler so proceed reading at your own risk.

Director Fede Álvarez’s Passion for Alien: Isolation

“Alien: Isolation was the thing that made me realize that Alien could actually be terrifying and done well today,” Alvarez said. “I played it a few years after it came out. Man in the Dark was about to come out. Or I was waiting for Man in the Dark to come out and I was playing the game. That’s why, at the time, I was like, ‘Damn, if I could do anything, I’d love to do Alien and scare people again with that creature and those environments.’ I was playing it and I realized how terrifying Alien could be if you used that tone.”

“The movie is set up so that every time something bad is about to happen, you’ll see a phone. In the game, every time you knew there was a phone you were like, ‘Damn, something bad is about to happen.’ It’s the same thing here. You’ll see them strategically placed throughout the movie. When you see the phone, It’s like preparing for the impact“.

Alien: Romulus will debut in Italian cinemas tomorrow, August 14. While in the video game sector, the VR shooter Alien: Rogue Incursion is currently in development, of which we recently saw a new trailer.