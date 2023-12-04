This Monday, December 4, the Government of Ukraine announced the opening of the Uhryniv-Dolhobychuv border crossing, between Ukraine and Poland. Dozens of empty Ukrainian trucks have already made use of it, at a time when tensions between Ukraine and the Polish transport and agricultural sector remain high. Both unions demand the return of the requirement for permits to circulate within the territory of the European Union to avoid what they call “unfair competition.”

It is a relief for the trade blockade in Ukraine. This Monday, December 4, about 30 empty trucks crossed the Uhryniv-Dolhobychuv border crossing, which separates Ukrainian territory from Poland. All at a difficult time for kyiv, since the protests of Polish truck drivers and their blockade of some border crossings are putting the country that is at war in trouble.

“In cooperation with the Polish Ministry of Infrastructure, the Lublin Voivodeship and with the support of the European Commission (DG MOVE), we managed to agree on the opening of a lane for empty trucks weighing 7.5 tons or more,” he said. Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine and Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development, in a message on X.

We are opening the Uhryniv – Dolhobychuv border checkpoint with 🇵🇱 to move empty trucks from 🇺🇦. As a result of lengthy negotiations, we reached this decision together with @MI_GOV_PL. The ultimate goal of the work is to unblock the border, which has been blocked for a month on… pic.twitter.com/m66S6zk2tT — Oleksandr Kubrakov (@OlKubrakov) December 3, 2023



It has not been easy. Since November 6, Polish transporters have been complaining about what they define as unfair competition. Since, according to truck drivers and farmers, the free movement of Ukrainian transport in the European Union is negatively affecting their income.

Therefore, they demand that Ukraine, as a non-member country of the European Union, does not have free access to the community territory, as occurs with all those that are not part of the 27-nation bloc. A demand that both kyiv and Brussels have assured is “impossible” to satisfy.

Despite the refusal of the EU and kyiv, Poland’s position remains firm. During a press conference, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki assured this Monday that Warsaw will “strongly and unequivocally” demand that the European Union restore permits for Ukrainian truck drivers.

Permits that were abolished after the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year, to try to facilitate trade and supply to the country attacked by Russia.

But this strategy has become a problem that, in addition to Poland, also affects other countries such as Hungary or Slovakia. In fact, some Slovenian transporters have also joined the strike.

Negotiations to calm tension

Although the main demands of the protests have not been discussed, kyiv and Warsaw are in negotiations to try to reach an agreement that benefits both.

“The opening of Ugriniv is the first point in the list of measures we are implementing to unblock the border, reduce queues and increase the capacity of the Ukrainian-Polish border. We are working to lift the blockade as soon as possible, taking into account the interests of our market and the State,” Kubrakov stressed.

Ukrainian trucks are seen near the Polish-Ukrainian border near the town of Korczowa, Poland, on November 19, 2023. © Reuters

The Ukrainian ambassador to Poland, Vasyl Zvarych, assured that negotiations with the Polish Government are active and that “common points and commitments” have already been found.

“We hope that these proposals that we have developed together with the Polish Government will be enough for the protesters to end the protest,” Zvarych said.

And if they continue, the protests could cost the country invaded by Moscow nothing more and nothing less than one percentage point of its GDP. The business association Federation of Employers of Ukraine has estimated possible losses due to the blockade at “more than 400 million euros.”

Currently, according to the Government of President Volodymyr Zelensky, there are at least 1,200 Ukrainian trucks blocked in Poland and waiting to return to their country.

The pickets have obtained permission from the Polish Executive to maintain the blockade until next January – and have requested to extend it until February. That is, if an agreement is not reached, the protests and blockade will last for a long time.

With Reuters, EFE and local media