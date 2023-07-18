Dhe move by the CDU to abolish the individual right to asylum in Europe in its current form and to introduce a quota solution has been criticized by the traffic light coalition as populist and unrealistic.

Leading politicians from the SPD, Greens and FDP opposed the proposal. “The individual right to asylum, which is enshrined both in the Geneva Refugee Convention and in the German Basic Law, was an important human rights achievement after the horror of the Second World War and is not negotiable with us,” said the domestic policy spokesman for the SPD parliamentary group, Sebastian Hartmann , the FAZ on Tuesday.

In the Union, “the populism fever seems to have broken out,” said Hartmann. One calls for “pithy-sounding things”, although one knows “that these can neither be implemented practically nor under the rule of law,” said Hartmann Suggestion by the CDU politician Thorsten Frei in a guest article for the FAZ Instead of “going to AfD level”, the Union should better make constructive suggestions.

Green leader Omid Nouripour said on Tuesday on RTL/ntv: “In my view, simply giving away this fundamental right is highly questionable from a legal point of view.” Green MEP Reinhard Bütikofer criticized what Frei was proposing as “damaging the Basic Law”.

Freely defending advance

The reaction of the traffic light parties is not surprising. Frei defended his initiative against criticism and pointed out that according to his ideas, a six-digit number of people in need of protection would still be accepted in Germany. The selection of those in need of protection would have to be done with the help of international institutions, such as the UNHCR, Frei told the FAZ “300,000 would correspond to the number of asylum seekers who are currently recognized in Europe each year. About half would be recorded in Germany.”







Frei explained the details of his proposal. “We should abolish any individual right of asylum in Germany. So that according to Article 16a of the Basic Law, that according to the Geneva Refugee Convention and subsidiary protection. Instead, we would take on a contingent of people who really need help.” Anyone who nevertheless made it to Germany and was apprehended there or stood out would have to be “consistently led back”.

But that would be a “smaller number” of people. “Under the new regime, robust border protection would finally be possible,” said Frei, who is one of the most important actors at the federal level of the opposition party CDU, alongside its chairman Friedrich Merz and general secretary Carsten Linnemann. “If the countries of origin refuse to take back their nationals, this would have consequences, for example in terms of development aid or visas,” added Frei.

Frei also received no approval from the FDP. Its Secretary General Bijan Djir-Sarai said: “After its catastrophic refugee policy in 2015, the CDU is apparently currently looking for a course in the migration debate.” Looking at the government of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), he said, the CDU-led The government has not been able to regulate immigration and refugee policy in recent years.







Not even the AfD applauded the abolition of the right to asylum demanded by the CDU. Gottfried Curio, domestic policy spokesman for the AfD parliamentary group, told the FAZ: “Frei’s analysis makes a mistake in reasoning and accordingly leads to misguided demands.” Frei wants to solve a problem that doesn’t even exist: “a millionfold claim to immigration”.

Frei only received support from his own party. The CDU foreign politician Roderich Kiesewetter welcomed the proposal as “food for thought”. The right of asylum is actually being eroded in today’s practice, Kiesewetter told the FAZ. “It actually excludes women and children and has become a right of asylum for physically robust, sometimes violent men,” said the CDU politician. It is about “a solution that takes into account the weaker, the frail, women and children”.