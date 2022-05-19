Unfortunately, it has become known that Evangelos Odysséas Papathanassíou, better known as Vangelisfilm composer bladerunner Y Chariots of Fire, He passed away on May 17, 2022 at the age of 79. At the moment there is no reason for his death.

Upon disclosure of this information today, May 19, 2022, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece, shared the following message:

“Vangelis Papathanassíou is no longer with us. For the whole world, the sad news is that the world music firm has lost the international Vangelis. The protagonist of electronic sound, the Oscars, the Myth and the greatest hits. However, for us Greeks, knowing that his middle name was Odysseus means that he began his long journey through the Paths of Fire. From there he will always send us his notes”.

Ο Βαγγέλης Παπαθανασίου δεν είναι, πια, κοντά μας. Για όλον τον κόσμο, η θλιβερή είδηση ​​δηλώνει πως το παγκόσμιο μουσικό στερέωμα έχασε τον διεθνή vangelis. Τον πρωτεργάτη του ηλεκτρονικού ήχου, των όσκαρ, της μυθωδίας και των μεγάλων επιτυχιών. — Prime Minister GR (@PrimeministerGR) May 19, 2022

Vangelis was born in Greece on March 29, 1943. Despite being considered one of the most important composers in this country, the musician never had an academic training in this area, which allowed him incredible creative freedom. He found success in Greek rock bands like Forminx and Aphrodite’s Child. Nevertheless, it was his job in bladerunner Y Chariots of Fire which gave him international recognition.

In 1981, Vangelis won an Oscar for Best Composition thanks to Chariots of Fire. To this day, the artist is considered one of the most important people when it comes to the electronic genre.

May he rest in peace, Evangelos Odysséas Papathanassíou.

Editor’s Note:

It is very unfortunate that such an important and iconic person from popular culture is no longer with us. However, his work endures, and his compositions will continue to be a part of our lives. Whether someone is a fan of bladerunneryour work as a musician, or when using Chariots of Fire like a meme

Via: Reuters