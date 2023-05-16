Is Vanessa Incontrada back with her ex-boyfriend Rossano Laurini?

Vanessa Incontrada may no longer be single: according to what is published on social media, in fact, it would seem that the presenter is back with her ex-partner Rossano Laurini.

The news sent the presenter’s followers into raptures, who began to flood Vanessa Incontrada’s profiles with comments.

It all started about a week ago when the actress posted about her profile Instagram a photo that portrays her together with Rossano Laurini, ex partner and father of her son Isal.

“A wonderful duet” wrote Vanessa Incontrada in the caption of the photo without adding anything else.

However, to increase the curiosity of the fans was another image that the presenter posted in the stories of her Instagram profile.

Also in this photo, Vanessa Incontrada is together with Rossano Laurini in what would seem a real confirmation of their reunion.

The images sparked the actress’ followers who started asking if the two were actually back together.

“Are you back together with Rossano?” writes more than one fan. And again: “You are beautiful together. May love always win”. “It’s about time you showed up with him so beautiful it’s worth it,” added another user.

Vanessa Incontrada had never officially spoken of the break with Rossano Laurini even if last summer she had admitted: “I am in a reflective moment of my life, I can say this”.