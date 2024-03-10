In an event that captured the attention of millions, Vanessa Hudgens, the beloved actress from the Disney universe, dazzled on the red carpet of the 96th edition of the Oscars, not only for her elegance, but for a surprising revelation: her pregnancy. Dressed in a black outfit that highlighted her new figure, the 35-year-old star shared with the world the joy of expecting her first child with athlete Cole Tucker. The moment marked another milestone for the former 'High School Musical' star, who, for the second year in a row, headlined ABC's pre-Oscar event, 'Countdown to Oscars: On the Red Carpet Live.'

The news of her sweet expectation comes after her recent marriage to Tucker, celebrated in an intimate and romantic ceremony in Tulum, Mexico. The confirmation of her pregnancy not only adds a new chapter to her personal life, but also reaffirms her status as one of the most followed and loved actresses of her generation.

What did actress Vanessa Hudgens say about her pregnancy at the 2024 Oscars?

During her time on the Oscar 2024 red carpet, Vanessa Hudgens did not hesitate to share the happiness that overwhelms her in this new stage of her life: becoming a mother. The actress, recognized for her roles in Disney productions and other projects, looked radiant as she showed her emotion on international television.

However, she kept intimate details reserved, but her smile and sparkle in her eyes conveyed her joy and gratitude in anticipation of motherhood.

Who is Vanessa Hudgens and why is she so famous?

Born in Salinas, California, in 1988, Vanessa Hudgens has come a long way since her childhood days. She studied Advertising and Theater. Her rise to world fame came in 2006, with the role of Gabriella Montez in 'High School Musical', a Disney series. Since then, her career has included various facets as an actress and singer, establishing herself as an icon among youth audiences. In addition to her success in film, Hudgens has been a constant figure on the music and theater scene.

In which films and series did Vanessa Hudgens act?

Thirteen (2003)

Thunderbirds (2004)

High School musical 3 – end of year (2008)

School Rock Band (2009)

Sucker Punch (2011)

Heart of the Beast (2011)

Journey to the Center of the Earth 2 (2012)

Spring Breakers (2012)

Machete Kills (2013)

Bad boys for life (2020)

(Re) princess change (2020)

Tick, Tick,… Boom (2021)

Who is Cole Tucker?

Cole Tucker, the future father of Vanessa Hudgens' son, is a renowned professional baseball player, born in 1996. With an ascending career in the sport, Tucker has stood out for his ability on the field and his charisma off it. His relationship with Hudgens, which began in 2020, has been followed by fans and the media, establishing themselves as one of the most charming couples on the celebrity-sports scene.

Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens. Photo: Usmagazine.

How did Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker meet?

The love story between Hudgens and Tucker is worthy of a romantic movie. According to the actress herself, the crush arose during an online meditation class, an unconventional meeting that led to a solid relationship full of complicity. After making their courtship official in February 2021, the couple has shared significant moments, from romantic trips to their engagement in Paris, culminating in their recent marriage and the announcement of their pregnancy.