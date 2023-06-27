Juan roman riquelme had his party fired before a candy box complete that he applauded one of his top idols in a match that faced Boca with the Argentine National Team, led by Lionel Messi, that this Saturday he had said present at the party tribute to Maximiliano Rodríguez in Rosario. were oscar cordoba and their daughter Vanessa.

The match ended 5-3 in favor of Boca with goals from Antonio Barijho (2), Pablo Ledesma, Juan Román Riquelme and Sergio ‘Manteca’ Martínez, while for the representative Albiceleste they converted ‘Lucho’ González, Lionel Messi and Fernando Gago.

(Shakira tells what was the most difficult moment of her break with Gerard Piqué)

(The key bottle of Champion Millionaires: this is how they prepared Montero for penalties)

quite an event

The party began in the afternoon with two musical shows: Damas Gratis and Onda Sabanera, in front of a stadium that quickly filled its stands to say goodbye to one of its greatest idols who wore the Xeneize jacket in two stages: 1996-2002 and 2007-2014.

In addition to Lionel Messi, Juan Román-Riquelme’s farewell party had stellar presences such as Lionel Scaloni, Leandro Paredes, Ángel Di María, Juan Pablo Sorín, Esteban Cambiasso, Fernando Gago, Javier Saviola, Pablo Aimar, Diego Placente, ‘Lucho’ González, Ezequiel Lavezzi (for Argentina); Carlos Fernando Navarro Montoya, Óscar Córdoba, ‘Cata’ Díaz, Sebastián Battaglia, Nicolás Burdisso, Mauricio ‘Chicho’ Serna, Marcelo Delgado, Rodrigo Palacio, Blas Giunta, Walter Samuel, Hugo Ibarra and Jorge Bermúdez, among others.

The coaches of both teams were José Nestor Pekermam, Alfio Basile and Carlos Bianchi, to whom Riquelme dedicated a few words in his final speech.

“You were my coach when you were little, you have helped me a lot. I love you very much and I hope you and the whole family are very happy,” he told Pekerman.

The Cordoba

Vanessa and her dad were the stars of the day and they were both very excited.

They went out onto the field and were applauded by the public that filled the stands of the mythical stadium.

Vanessa uploaded the touching moment to her social networks.

(Shakira: shocking story about her children after separation from Gerard Piqué)