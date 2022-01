On the Italian island of Sicily, vandals have defaced the famous Scala dei Turchi cliff with red powder. Also known as ‘the steps of the Turks’, the cliff is one of the most famous tourist attractions in the region. The anonymous vandals are said to have smeared the cliff with iron oxide powder, which is red in color last Friday. Many local residents gathered the next day to clean the cliff.

