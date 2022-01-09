On Friday at the press conference prior to the game against Granada, Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández joked with the persistence of the positives for COVID that Pedri and Ferran Torres dragged. “We have the most positive in the world”, said the Barcelona coach, who waited until Saturday to give the list of summoned to travel to Nuevo Los Cármenes with the hope that they would test positive at the last minute and could fly with the rest of the team.

Well, the good humor is beginning to turn into despair, because on Sunday afternoon, As reported by TV3 and Cadena SER, the two players tested positive again hours before the team began a trip to Saudi Arabia to play the Spanish Super Cup.

Pedri and Ferran Torres tested positive for the first time on January 3, a week ago and their health condition is not serious. What’s more, neither of them has symptoms of the disease but the CRP is stubborn and they still test positive.

If they tested positive again on Monday morning, they would not be able to get on the plane with the rest of the staff, who will travel to Riyadh at 12.30 pm.

But Xavi Hernández is not resigned to losing them and has asked the club that if necessary, the two footballers travel on Tuesday if they test positive before a flight. He wants to have them on the grass next Wednesday in Arabia.