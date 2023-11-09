In the town of Batesville, in Texas, United States, seven people died in a traffic accident caused by a vehicle that, according to authorities, was dedicated to human trafficking.

(You can read: USA: they voted to censure a congressman of Palestinian origin for his support for Gaza).

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a Honda car, suspected of human trafficking, andHe was evading Zavala County authorities when the driver of said vehicle passed an 18-wheeler in a prohibited zone.

Trying to pass the truck, the Honda truck collided head-on with another Chevy truck and, As a result, the vehicle burst into flames, according to local media coverage SpectrumNews.



The driver and passenger in the Chevy truck died in the accident, as well as the five passengers in the Honda, iIncluding the alleged smuggler and migrants who would be of Honduran origin.

(Also: How can Latin American countries confront the growing wave of crime?).

“The police confirmed that several of the deceased are from Honduras. lIdentities will be released once next of kin are notified. This is still an ongoing investigation.“Chris Olivarez, Spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety, wrote in X.

A couple of hours later, the same spokesperson released the identities of the occupants of the Chevy truck. They are José Lerma, 67 years old, and Isabel Lerma, 65 years old; originally from Dalton, Georgia.

NEW: 11/8, @TxDPS is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on US 57 near Batesville. The driver in a Honda passenger car from Houston suspected of human smuggling was evading from Zavala COSO when the driver passed an 18-wheeler in a no-passing zone. The driver drove head-on… pic.twitter.com/KdxZ7wmvkk — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) November 8, 2023

ELIM J ALONSO

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news in EL TIEMPO