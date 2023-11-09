Ecologist Rybalchenko: growing miscanthus in the Russian Federation raises concerns

At the beginning of November, a new exotic crop, miscanthus, began to be introduced in Russia. According to scientists, the perennial herbaceous plant releases significantly more oxygen into the atmosphere than forest plantations. And if it use Instead of fuel, when processed into briquettes, there is virtually no carbon footprint left. A network of enterprises for the production and processing of plants into cellulose is already being formed in Russia. A trial plantation was sown in the Moscow region. The plant launched in the Moscow region is a pilot production; there are also plans to open enterprises in the Novosibirsk and Kaliningrad regions.

However, despite all the positive qualities, it does not take into account how its widespread distribution can affect the environment. Experts have warned that agriculture poses potential dangers.

What is the danger of miscanthus?

Miscanthus is a perennial herbaceous plant of the cereal subfamily Millets; its lifespan can be more than 20 years. Miscanthus grows very quickly. On the one hand, this is good for production, but it can be bad for the ecosystem in which the plant finds itself, since it can crowd out other crops. “If a plant grows quickly, it has evolved distinctive behavior. It doesn’t happen that the above-ground part grows quickly, and the root part grows slowly, without capturing new territories,” confirms ONF expert and member of the Council of the MGO of the Russian Environmental Movement Ilya Rybalchenko.

Photo: Jens Kalaene / dpa-Zentralbild / ZB / Globallookpess.com

It is possible that miscanthus may turn out to be an aggressive plant: it is not yet known exactly how harmless this reed is.

On the other hand, this culture is not yet widely known. “Miscanthus is currently known only to specialists—technologists who will grow it in the fields,” the expert concluded. He called the idea of ​​replacing the trees with something else correct, but emphasized that “we still don’t know for sure whether this reed is harmful.”

It is unknown whether miscanthus will crowd out existing plants, as happened with hogweed. Therefore, it is necessary to carefully study the aggressiveness of this species. Ilya RybalchenkoONF expert and member of the Council of the IGO of the Russian Environmental Movement

According to Vitaly Napolov, associate professor of the department of general biology and bioecology at the State University of Education, the mass introduction of miscanthus should be approached with caution. He recalled that in its homeland, Asia, the plant is a dangerous weed and a carrier of a number of crop diseases.

Russia is overrun by Sosnovsky’s hogweed

The USSR had experience of mass use of one agricultural crop, but in practice the initiative turned out to have disastrous consequences. In the 1950s, when the Soviet Union was faced with the urgent need to rebuild its war-torn economy, it was urgent to find a cheap way to feed livestock. Then they saw the best solution in Sosnovsky’s hogweed: it is quite unpretentious, rich in protein and vitamins, and also grows quickly. The plant began to be actively cultivated; its undeniable advantage was its low cost: hogweed was easier to cultivate than other traditional feed crops, such as corn.

Photo: Jens Kalaene / dpa-Zentralbild / ZB / Globallookpess.com

However, hopes were in vain: hogweed turned out to be a dangerous plant that quickly runs wild, penetrates natural ecosystems and almost completely destroys them. The milk of cows that fed on it turned out to be bitter, and it also turned out that hogweed juice causes severe burns.

Every year the plant captured larger and larger areas. Only for the first half of 2023 in Russia identified 9.8 thousand hectares of agricultural land, which are overgrown with Sosnovsky’s hogweed. In total, the area of ​​land he captured amounts to hundreds of thousands of hectares. According to various estimates, hogweed occupies from 20 to 40 percent of agricultural land in the country.

Hogweed can survive in almost any climate: it has even been found on the shores of the Arctic Ocean. Millions of rubles are spent every year on the extermination of hogweed, but this still does not bring much effect. The weed continues to multiply: one plant of Sosnovsky’s hogweed produces from 20 to 100 thousand seeds.

In general, the introduction of miscanthus in Russia looks like a promising undertaking. The plant can be really useful, but scientists fear that its mass distribution could lead to another mistake with unpredictable consequences.