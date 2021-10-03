Aubergenius had his big breakthrough at the World Grand Prix last year. For the first time in his career, he made it to the final of a major, in which defending champion Gerwyn Price was just a size too big. Not much later, Van Duijvenbode also impressed with a quarter-final place at the World Cup.

Against Humphries, however, the 29-year-old Dutchman never got into his rhythm tonight. After losing the first set 3-1, he forced a decisive leg in the second set, but that turned out to be just a postponement of execution. Humphries is waiting in the next round to meet fifth seed Dimitri Van den Bergh or Ryan Searle.

For Martijn Kleermaker, the tournament is already over after the first round. The debutant lost 2-0 to English veteran Mervyn King. Especially the loss of the first set was sour for Kleermaker, because he lost a break lead twice.

With Vincent van der Voort, Michael van Gerwen and Danny Noppert, there are still three Dutchmen in the tournament. The latter two play against each other tomorrow. Van der Voort will take on the German Gabriel Clemens.