Edwin Van der Sar, the former goalkeeper of Juventus, Ajax and the Dutch international, is hospitalized in intensive care for a cerebral hemorrhage. The online site of the Dutch Telegraaf gives the news.

Van der Sar, 53, currently general manager of Ajax, was on holiday on an island in the Croatia: there the illness and transport by helicopter to the hospital.

The carreer

Van der Sar in his career as a footballer has won one Champions League (in the final against Milan), a UEFA Cup, a European Super Cup and an Intercontinental Cup with Ajax and a Champions League and a Club World Cup with Manchester United. He also boasts four titles in the Dutch league and as many in the Premier League. With the Dutch national team he collected 130 appearances. He moved from Ajax to Juventus in 1999, becoming the first foreign goalkeeper in the club’s history. In his first season with Juve he also won an Intertoto Cup.