From: Nadja Zinsmeister

In the new Germany trend, people are increasingly dissatisfied with the planned traffic light heating law. The AfD achieves a record.

Berlin/Munich – The great dissatisfaction with the traffic light coalition continues in Germany. The current ARD Germany trend reflects the fact that many people are increasingly criticizing political decisions. In particular, the planned heating law for the traffic lights and the increasing popularity of the AfD are in focus.

Increasing popularity: AfD reaches a new high in the Germany trend

The AfD survey high, which has been going on for weeks, has even reached a record value in the Germany trend. As the ARD announced on Thursday evening that the party has improved by two percentage points compared to June and is currently 20 percent in the survey. The right-wing populists are thus still in second place behind the Union (28 percent).

Meanwhile, the Greens and the Union have worsened, each losing one percentage point of the vote compared to June. While the Union remains the strongest force in Germany, the Greens only achieve a value of 14 percent and, according to ARD, their worst result in years. Meanwhile, the SPD and FDP both remained unchanged, with the SPD remaining at 18 percent and the FDP at seven percent.

Alice Weidel, AfD faction leader and party leader, and Tino Chrupalla, AfD national leader and AfD faction leader. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Nevertheless, there is a small ray of hope for the traffic light government. Although the majority of those surveyed are still dissatisfied with the work of the federal government (75 percent), the figure has improved somewhat since June. After all, in July three percent more than in the previous month are satisfied with the coalition.

Criticism of the traffic light: according to the survey, half of those surveyed are dissatisfied with the heating law

The ongoing dissatisfaction could be primarily due to the traffic light heating law. The planned climate protection measures in the so-called Building Energy Act go too far for almost every second German (45 percent). That is two percentage points more than in April. For around ten percent of those surveyed, the project does not go far enough. However, the opinion that the law is “reasonable” has fallen by five percent to 35 percent. The survey took place even before the Constitutional Court stopped the heating law for the time being.

Compared to April, opinions on climate protection in Germany have changed in general. The majority, at 38 percent, is still of the opinion that the pace of climate protection measures is too slow. However, the proportion has decreased by eight percent compared to April. With an increase of six percentage points, 33 percent now believe that the pace is “too fast”. The rest are satisfied with the approach to climate targets. (nz)