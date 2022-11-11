Among the trending topics of the 2022 Formula 1 season, there was certainly the theme of violation of the spending ceiling – with reference to the documentation on 2021 – by Red Bull, punished by the International Federation with a fine of seven million dollars and with a limitation of wind tunnel tests. Many have wondered if such a punishment could directly affect the Anglo-Austrian team, affecting the performance of the next seasons. In fact, according to Christian Horner, the team principal, the repercussions could cost us “up to half a second per revolution“.

He also expressed himself on the question Giedo van der Gardetitular driver for Caterham in Formula 1 in 2013, who gave a long interview to the portal RacingNews365.com. “I don’t think the penalty is that serious, Red Bull will suffer very little from it“, Said the former Circus pilot, who explained:”The 7% canceled time threshold for the wind tunnel and simulations would be defined by each insider as a ‘ridiculous figure’, but on the other hand, with the current car well developed, the base is already so strong which won’t matter much “. At most, the Dutchman concluded, “for next year they may have to make some changes, but even in this case they will not be substantial changes“.