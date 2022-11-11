Mps accounts, net of the restructuring costs, the nine months would close with a profit of 565 million

Mps archives the first nine months of the year with a lost of 360 million euros compared with the profit of 388 million made in the same period of 2021. To weigh on the result for the period are the restructuring costs for redundancies, net of which the nine months would close with a profit of 565 million euros, thanks to a pre-tax profit of 150 million euros and a positive tax impact of 415 million. TO Business Square Mps rises by over 1% in early trading thanks to stable revenues and then goes negative.

Net commissions also fell by 5.2%, amounting to € 1.055 billion, due to the high market volatility. The stock of pro forma non-performing loans amounted to € 3.2 billion, down 24% year on year thanks to the sale of the NPE portfolio, with a pro forma gross NPE ratio of 4% (-100 basis points compared to 30 September 2021).

The interest margin at 30 September 2022 it was equal to 1,040 million euros, a marked increase compared to the same period of 2021 (+ 15.7%), mainly driven by the greater contribution of the commercial sector, thanks to the higher interest income on loans generated by the growth of interest rates and the lower cost of funding essentially linked to the reduction in volumes and the lower cost of market funding which also benefited from the maturity of some securities.

In the first 9 months of the year Mps has registered restructuring charges / one-off charges, equal to -928 million euros compared to -8 million euros recorded in the first nine months of 2021. The contribution in the third quarter of 2022 was equal to – 925 million euros, compared to -3 million euros in the previous quarter . The figure for the third quarter of 2022, the group reports, includes the provisions made for the planned redundancy / solidarity fund, as per the agreement with the trade unions of 4 August last.

