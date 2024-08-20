The communication has arrived with a new video diary containing various updates on the status of work on Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, with Paradox CEO Matias Lilia communicating the decision taken together with The Chinese Room team to extend the development period.

This is a rather broad and vague window, but at this point it is understandable that there is not yet a more precise definition for the market launch, given all the difficulties that the project is evidently encountering in the development phase, including the various changes of ownership that have occurred so far.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 It won’t even be released in 2024, apparently: Paradox Interactive and development team The Chinese Room have in fact announced another postponement of the expected game which, at this point, has a new release period this time set for the first half of 2025.

Extra time to clean up and expand the game

“This decision gives The Chinese Room the extra time to invest in the gamein order to build the best Bloodlines 2 possible,” Lilia said, “The game is in a good shape now, and Paradox and The Chinese Room have decided to prioritize general cleanup over a closer release.”

Let’s remember that Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 has already been postponed several times: it was supposed to be released first in 2020, then in 2021 and then in 2022.

The game was subsequently at serious risk of cancellation, but Paradox then decided to pick it up and hand it over to The Chinese Room team, who planned to release it this year, with the release window having been announced for fall 2024, at least according to what was reported last January.

Evidently, this wasn’t the final time either and at this point we hope that the game will actually be released in the first half of 2025: “Our team at The Chinese Room will make the most of the time available to clean up and ensure the top qualitywhile various members of the team will now be able to dedicate themselves to things that I thought we couldn’t deal with due to lack of time, but which they care about a lot.”

This is particularly interesting: it seems that the extra time is also invested in expand the contents of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, in addition to optimization. “For example,” explained creative director Alexander Skidmore, “we can now add more endings to the game, allowing for more customization of the story. The additional time also allows us to follow up on feedback from our playtests.”

At this point we are waiting for more precise communications on the release date of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, now scheduled for next year.