













Vampire Survivors reveals how its local multiplayer will work and hints at the online mode | EarthGamer







The first thing you should know is that the multiplayer of Vampire Survivors It will not have split screen. All players will share the same and will have to move within its confines. In addition, everyone will share the experience collected from eliminating enemies.

This will change how the level up works. Since everyone shares the same bar, each time it fills up, the level of a different player will rise, following the order of the controls. That is to say that the first time you will level up the first player, the second time the second player and so on. This will perhaps encourage more cooperation.

We recommend you: Vampire Survivors: the Xbox exclusive wins the GOTY at the BAFTA Game Awards

When one of the players dies in Vampire Survivors will leave behind a coffin. The rest of the players will have to protect him for a while so that he can revive. If they don’t, a negative surprise awaits them after a while. Will they be able to return as enemies?

What other additions will the Vampire Survivors update make?

Another of the multiplayer additions of Vampire Survivors It is the amulet of friendship. This will be one of the items to select on the level up screen. Its function is to raise the level of the weapon of one of our companions, but it will not bring any benefit to the player who selects it. So it will really test the friendship of those who play together.

Source: Poncle

The update with local multiplayer will arrive on August 17. Although its developers have not given a date for the online mode, they gave clues that they are already working on it.. Perhaps they are waiting to see how it works locally before implementing it. Will you play it with a friend?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about video games and other topics.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)