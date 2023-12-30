Saturday, December 30, 2023, 9:29 p.m.



New scare for the indomitable Alejandro Valverde. The veteran cyclist from Murcia, who despite being retired from the professional peloton since the end of 2022, continues to compete in gravel and MTB events, suffered a serious fall while training this Saturday in Murcia and fractured his collarbone, which will keep him out for a while. a time. His idea was to run the Cape Epic in South Africa in March, something that remains up in the air right now.

Valverde fell while doing a quality training session and was taken to the La Vega hospital, where it was confirmed that he suffered a broken collarbone. He was admitted to said health center and next week, when he spends New Year's Eve and New Year's Eve, he will undergo surgery at the Mesa del Castillo hospital in Murcia.