A few weeks ago Fortnite expanded by integrating new gaming experiences completely unrelated to Battaglia Reale, including Fortnite Festival, a rhythm game made by Harmonix. Already at launch this new game/mode was positively received by the community, but Epic Games is planning massive support, so much so that it aims to add hundreds of free songs every year to the point of having a library with thousands of songs.

At least this is what Alex Rigopolous, the founder and head of Harmonix, said during an interview with Game Informer, where he explained that Epic Games is easily obtaining agreements with partners in the music industry, which allows the development team to add new songs that can be played in Fortnite Festival in a short time. The objective therefore is to offer a massive support as already seen with Guitar Hero and Rockbandwith the difference that players will be able to access new songs for free.

“So far we have had great success in closing deals with our partners within the music industry. We are starting to record songs at high speed. As you have seen in our history with Rock Band, Guitar Hero, etc., we plan to distribute hopefully many hundreds of songs per year, building up to a library of thousands of songs over time.”

“The big difference is that this music will be free. We will release new songs every week in the game, top-tier hit music completely free, which has never been done before.”