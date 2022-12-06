Last year was a total disaster regarding the new console of Valve, Steam Deck, which delayed its shipments due to the shortage of the components used to make them. However, right now it is much easier to acquire the product, and to celebrate all the success, they will be raffling off some of their consoles this week.

By holding The Game Awards 2022, Valve has decided to give away one of its consoles per minute, so almost 200 of the viewers will be able to enjoy this device with a 512 GB memory included.

To be eligible during this giveaway, fans in the US, Canada, UK or EU You can register on the page Valve. They must also have made a purchase on Steam between November 14, 2021 and November 14, 2022and they must be in good standing and not have a limited account.

The raffle will start on December 8 at 5 p.m. PT when the main program starts Game Awards, And of course, if they are chosen and they can’t answer almost at the moment, obviously they will lose the chance to win the device. Unfortunately, sites like Latam are not eligible to take the console home, because to begin with, it is not sold in the territory.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: These are times when I would really like to live in other places like Canada, it would be worth telling your relatives who live there to be able to participate. It is rare that there is still no purchase option for the console, at least to purchase it in Mexico.