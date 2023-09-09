Sprint Misano analysis

Protagonist of an exclamation point Saturday, Jorge Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac) did not disappoint expectations and took the victory in the Misano Sprint, leading the race from the first to the last lap. However, Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) made life difficult for his brand mate, overcoming the second gap only at the end. Francesco Bagnaia completed the Ducati hat-trick, stoically managing to resist both the pain and the attacks from the two KTMs of Dani Pedrosa and Brad Binder.

Obviously worth noting is the fourth position of Pedrosa, who missed the Sprint podium by just 190 thousandths: an incredible result for a test rider who retired from MotoGP at the end of 2018 and was almost 38 years old.

Also scoring points were Maverick Vinales (Aprilia) sixth, Luca Marini (Ducati VR46) seventh, Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia) eighth and Alex Marquez (Ducati VR46).

The best of the Hondas was that of Marc Marquez, tenth (10 seconds faster than his brand mates Nakagami (21st), Bradl (22nd), Mir (23rd)), the fastest Yamaha was that of Quartararo, 13th , with Morbidelli 18th.

Checkered flag – Ducati hat-trick in the Misano Sprint! Jorge Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac) wins ahead of Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) and Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati).



Last lap – Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac) is one second ahead of Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46). The two KTMs behind Bagnaia (Ducati) are increasingly threatening.

Another Long Lap Penalty for Mir (Honda), same penalty for Bradl (Honda).

12/13 – Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac) seems to have made the decisive breakthrough, having put 1.1 seconds between himself and Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46).

The battle for third place heats up between Bagnaia (Ducati), Pedrosa (KTM) and Binder (KTM), who has rejoined the two.

11/13 – Top10:

1. Martin

2. Bezzecchi +0.8

3. Bagnaia +3.8

4. Pedrosa +4.2

5. Binder +5.1

6. Viñales +6.0

7. Marini +6.6

8. Aleix Espargarò +7.2

9. Alex Marquez +9.1

10. Marc Marquez +9.5.

Long Lap Penalty for track limits also for Morbidelli (Yamaha). Single LLP for Augusto Fernandez (KTM GasGas).

10/13 – Another Long Lap Penalty for Mir (Honda) for not completing the first one correctly.

Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) is a little long and Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac) escapes at nine tenths.

9/13 – Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac) and Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) are separated by seven tenths. Over three seconds away is the pair of Bagnaia (Ducati) and Pedrosa (KTM): just two tenths between them.

8/13 – Top10:

1. Martin

2. Bezzecchi +0.5

3. Bagnaia +3.2

4. Pedrosa +3.7

5. Binder +5.1

6. Viñales +5.9

7. Marini +6.2

8. Aleix Espargarò +6.7

9. Alex Marquez +8.3

10. Marc Marquez +8.6.

7/13 – Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) is trying to resist Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac): he has him in his sights at six tenths of a second and is managing to not let him escape.

6/13 – Long Lap Penalty for Mir (Honda) due to track limits. Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac) is 0.6″ ahead of Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) and 2.7″ ahead of Bagnaia (Ducati).

New battle between Binder (KTM) and Vinales (Aprilia), with the South African taking fifth position.

5/13 – Seven tenths between Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac) and Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46). Bagnaia (Ducati) and Pedrosa (KTM) seem to be breaking away. Another overtaking and counter-overtaking between Vinales (Aprilia) and Binder (KTM) for fifth place, with the Spaniard still in front.

4/13 – Top10:

1. Martin

2. Bezzecchi +0.4

3. Bagnaia +2.1

4. Pedrosa +2.6

5. Viñales +4.3

6. Binder +4.6

7. Marini +5.0

8. Aleix Espargarò +5.7

9. Marc Marquez +5.9

10. Alex Marquez +6.2.

3/13 – Fairings between Binder (KTM) and Vinales (Aprilia), overtaking and counter-overtaking between the two. Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia) loses positions and is 9th.

2/13 – There is half a second between Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac) and Bagnaia (Ducati). At the back, nice overtaking by Binder (KTM) on Marc Marquez (Honda) for eighth position. The South African is aggressive and even makes a double pass on Marini and Aleix Espargarò and is sixth.

Long at ‘Tramonto’ for Bagnaia, who is passed by Bezzecchi, now 2nd.

Departure – Martin gets off to a good start, then Bagnaia, Bezzecchi, Pedrosa and Vinales. The drivers move through the first corners without problems. Martin tries to break away from his rivals.

3.00pm – Off to the reconnaissance lap of the Misano Sprint: 13 laps in which to push hard.

The choice of tires: HS for all, HM only for the two Yamahas.

2.50pm – From what we saw in the morning’s free practice and qualifying, the big favorite for the Sprint is clearly Jorge Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac). Bagnaia (Ducati) on the starting grid: “What I will do? It will be a surprise, but we can be competitive and it will be important to push straight away.”

2.45pm – Green light, the riders are reaching the starting grid of the San Marino GP and the Riviera di Rimini. Valentino Rossi is also present this weekend, in the pits of his team.

14.40 – Usual first update dedicated to the weather: the sun continues to shine on Misano Adriatico, the air temperature is 29°.

The Sprint starting grid

1st Row: Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac), Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46), Bagnaia (Ducati)

2nd Row: Vinales (Aprilia), Pedrosa (KTM), Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia)

3rd Row: Binder (KTM), Marini (Ducati VR46), Marc Marquez (Honda)

4th Row: Oliveira (Aprilia RNF), Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini), Raul Fernandez (Aprilia RNF)

5th Row: Quartararo (Yamaha), Pirro (Ducati), Bradl (Honda)

6th Row: Zarco (Ducati Prima Pramac), Augusto Fernandez (KTM GasGas), Miller (KTM)

7th Row: Morbidelli (Yamaha), Nakagami (Honda LCR), Di Giannantonio (Ducati Gresini)

8th Row: Mir (Honda), Pol Espargarò (KTM GasGas).

Takahashi (Honda LCR) will not take part in the Sprint, unable to reach a time fast enough to compete in Qualifying.

The top 10 in the world rankings

1. Bagnaia (Ducati) 260

2. Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac) 210

3. Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) 189

4. Binder (KTM) 166

5. Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia) 154

6. Zarco (Ducati Prima Pramac) 141

7. Marini (Ducati VR46) 125

8. Vinales (Aprilia) 113

9. Miller (KTM) 104

10. Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini) 102.

Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and enjoy reading the textual chronicle of the Sprint of the San Marino Grand Prix and the Rimini Riviera of the MotoGP class. The main innovation of the 2023 MotoGP is the introduction of Sprint to Saturday afternoon, announced in August 2022. This is a fast race that will last half as many laps – rounded down if odd – than the traditional Sunday race. At Misano Adriatico the pilots will be called upon to complete 13 laps, for which they will have a quantity of fuel equal to 12 liters available. The score will also be reduced proportionally: 12 points for first, 9 for second, 7 for third, 6 for fourth, 5 for fifth, 4 for sixth, 3 for seventh, 2 for eighth, 1 for the ninth. The points will be added to the general ranking. The starting grid for the Sprint was determined by the qualifying sessions held this morning, and will be identical to that of the race traditionally scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

We will leave at 3:00 pm Italian time.