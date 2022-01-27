On January 27, State Duma Deputy Nikolai Valuev shared with journalists his expectations from the upcoming fights of Vyacheslav Datsik and Zelemkhan Dukaev, Maxim Novoselov and Max Shcherbakov, as well as Pavel Shulsky and Daniyal Elbaev. The fighters will meet in the ring on January 28 as part of the REN TV Fight Club.

According to the politician, he expects “desperate felling” in these pairs. He called Datsik the favorite in the main fight of the evening.

“Who will win? It is clear that the ring will show. The fighters are brutal, but according to the rules of boxing, so on average the chances are equalized somewhere, despite the fact that many of these fighters did not come out of boxing at all, ”said Valuev.

According to the parliamentarian, there will be “a lot of blood” in the battle between Novoselov and Shcherbakov, and it is very difficult to predict the outcome of the fight.

Speaking about the fight between Shulsky and Elbaev, Valuev noted that the first athlete has more professional experience.

“It’s not about some stakes, but still the question is that these evenings have already gained popularity and have their ardent fans. I wish good luck to all the fighters, ”concluded Valuev.

Earlier, on January 27, boxing master Pavel Shulsky and his rival Daniyal “T-34” Elbaev went through the weigh-in procedure. Shulsky called the upcoming fight one of the most difficult in his career and told what tactics he plans to use.

The fighters will meet in the ring on January 28 as part of the REN TV Fight Club, all fights of which will be broadcast live by the channel at 23:00 Moscow time.