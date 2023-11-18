Deputy Valuev, in response to criticism of coach Tarasova, said that he was open to communication

State Duma deputy, former world boxing champion Nikolai Valuev responded to the criticism of Honored Trainer of the USSR Tatyana Tarasova against athletes working in the State Duma. His words lead RBC.

Valuev said that if initiatives arise, he is always open to communication. “I am convinced that the opinions and suggestions of professionals like Tarasova are always ready to listen and take into account,” he said. The deputy added that the politician’s personality implies publicity, which means he is ready to provide all the necessary information about his work.

On November 16, Tarasova assessed the work of athletes in the State Duma. The specialist stated that she did not feel it.

The State Duma of the eighth convocation includes a number of titled domestic athletes. Among them are former biathletes Anton Shipulin and Sergei Chepikov, hockey players Vyacheslav Fetisov and Vladislav Tretyak, figure skater Irina Rodnina, speed skater Svetlana Zhurova and chess player Anatoly Karpov.