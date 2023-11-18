For the Catholic University of Murcia, research is a service that must have a direct impact on society. For this, it is very important to promote the university-company relationship, which allows a real transfer of knowledge. The Murcian institution is part, through its International Chair of Social Responsibility, directed by Víctor Meseguer, of the network of universities in Latin America and Spain, which work to jointly enhance the sustainable development of societies, through expansion and dissemination of what they have defined as IRA principles (Principles of Responsible Investment in Agriculture).

This network, integrated into the FAO (United Nations agency that leads the international effort to end hunger), is led by the Polytechnic University of Madrid, whose professor, Adolfo Cazorla, as its head, has met this week at the Los Jerónimos Campus with María Dolores García, president of UCAM, to plan new projects regarding responsible agriculture.

More than thirty universities, including UCAM, make up this network, which “has the peculiarity of also including companies in the field of investment in agriculture, industry and even distribution, so that they implement these principles of responsible investment,” he points out. Adolfo Cazorla.

For her part, Estrella Núñez, vice-rector of Research at the Católica de Murcia, highlights that for the university institution “it is important to do research at the service of society, as our founder José Luis Mendoza transmitted to us.” “Participating in this network – she adds – allows us to develop research projects linked to social responsibility, supporting the implementation of sustainable principles in the primary sector, helping from the base.”