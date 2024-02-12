The Marine Secretaryin collaboration with the Attorney General's Office of the Republic, the Attorney General's Office of the State of Sonora and other state authorities, discovered a clandestine mega drug laboratory intended for the manufacture of synthetic drugs in Rancho Viejo, Quiriego, Sonora, this past February 8th.

This laboratoryconsidered the largest in the country insured during the current administration, It represents more than 50% of the drugs and precursors confiscated this year. Composed by six drug generation pointsaround 41,310 kilograms of finished product and 12,705 kilograms of chemicals were seized, enough to produce 54,015 kilograms of methamphetamine.

He seizure included 72 reactors, 102 condensers, 32 centrifuges, three vehicles, two motorcycles, a trailer and miscellaneous material. This finding surpasses the laboratory previously found in Sinaloa, which consisted of 13 reactors.

The 54,015 kilograms of methamphetamine confiscated could have resulted in more than 1,350,375,000 doses of methamphetamine, valued at more than 700 million dollars on the market, causing significant economic loss for organized crime.

During the current year, a total of 73,520 kilograms of methamphetamine and 141,470 kilograms of precursors have been located, disabled and destroyed.