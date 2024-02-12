As a consequence of climate change and the high frequency of forest fires, The United States faces a huge problem regarding the air that its inhabitants breathe. Measurements carried out by experts indicate that the rates are at worrying levels and warn of the consequences. In addition to a long list of health problems, these living conditions could also modify the dynamics of cities and, therefore, the North American economy.

For years, climate change and the effects it has on the world have been a topic of conversation. Different investigations reveal that the health consequences are already present, beyond the phenomena that occur with regard to rains and fires. In that sense, The concern of American experts is air quality.

According to figures cited by CBS News, About 83,000,000 Americans and U.S. residents, more than 25 percent of the population, are exposed to air that is rated as unhealthy by the Air Quality Index. That number, which today already represents a significant portion of the people living in the North American territory, could grow to 125,000,000 in a few decades, according to estimates by the First Street Foundation.

Air quality, a problem that affects 1 in 4 people in the United States

The aforementioned Air Quality Index rating indicates that Outdoor activities in these places are dangerous, as they can cause lung problems and various conditions, including heart problems.. This worsening of conditions comes after decades of regulations on company pollution, which had led to a more optimistic scenario regarding air pollution.

Wildfires caused by climate change and air quality are a concern in the United States. See also Economy - Visa and other payment giants will target arms sales in the US. Photo: Courtesy of FOX Weather

Beyond the impact on health, which is presented as the most direct consequence of this phenomenon, other consequences also arise. Experts cited by the aforementioned medium indicate that These air quality levels imply population redistribution and new economic dynamics. For example, To avoid the smoke that comes from forest fires, a significant percentage of the population of a city could leave it. In parallel, the impossibility of doing outdoor work in these types of places would have all kinds of consequences in terms of employment and movement of the economy.