Riot Games has announced where they will be held the last two international events of the Valorant Champions Tour 2022. The best teams from the Phase 2 Challengers regional events will clash in Copenhagen, which will host the second Masters event of the season. From 10 to 24 July, the tournament will see twelve teams compete for points, prizes and glory in the VCT. More details will be announced in the coming weeks. The Valorant Champions Tour will then conclude the 2022 season in Istanbul: the Champions represents the end-of-year gathering of the sixteen best teams in the world, who compete for the title of World Champions Valorant. From September 2nd to 18th, the event will see the participation of sixteen teams, ten of which will qualify based on their performance during the regular season and six in the Last Chance Qualifiers to be held in August.