As in any revolution, UD had to change many things when the controversial change of coach, with results that at the moment are light years away from endorsing such a decision, brought Francisco Javier García Pimienta to his bench. Determined to find the right key, the new yellow trainer had to rummage through the messy drawers of his staff seeking not only to cement his immovable idea of ​​4-3-3, but also to move certain pieces.

Garcia surprised Pepper when on February 26, matchday 29 of the league championship and CD Lugo’s visit to the Gran Canaria Stadium, he lined up Álvaro Valles in the goal. It happens that the Sevillian goalkeeper, whose contract with Las Palmas ends on June 30, had spent the entire season in the shadow of the reborn Raúl Fernández. So much so that his partner, until then, had not stopped playing for a single minute.

However, Valles remains immovable in the Las Palmas goal since the clash against the Galician formation, also accumulating several interventions of merit and offering a performance so safe as to praise the controversial decision made by his coach just a month ago.

Since then, the 13 of Las Palmas adds the 360 ​​possible minutes of the last four days. Also, it accumulates two games with an immaculate goal, those played by UD in Huesca (0-0) and Valladolid (0-1), for the eight that Fernández adds in his 28 games. valleys he has conceded five goals, those he suffered against Lugo himself (2-2) and Girona (1-3), all of them inside the area, which shows the defensive fragility that is weighing down the Sports Union so much at specific times.

valleys sum nine stops in total, and his main must, in a team that bets so much on keeping possession of the ball and to make it circulate as fast as possible, is in the footwork. Thus, of the 130 passes executed, has 58.46% of effective deliveries, a total of 76.

In any case, Valles knew how to wait for a moment that was slow in coming, so long that the wait seemed eternal, thus fulfilling one of the main premises of any coach, perhaps producing from the first minute. He took advantage of his opportunity like the best, and only a last-minute radical turn will prevent him from defending the Las Palmas goal against Leganés on Monday.