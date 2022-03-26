The United States promised this Saturday to increase its security, economic and humanitarian support to Ukraineduring a meeting with Ukrainian ministers in Warsaw in which US President Joe Biden participated.

(Read here: Russia shows signs of reducing its military objectives in Ukraine)

This was indicated by the US State Department in a statement after the meeting between Ukrainian officials and the US Secretaries of State and Defense, Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin.

“Secretaries Blinken and Austin promised to continue their support to meet humanitarian, security and economic needs as President (Russian Vladimir) Putin’s full-scale invasion enters its second month,” the official note reads.

The meeting lasted more than an hour and a half and in its final stretch it was attended by Bidenwho participated for 40 minutes in what marked his first meeting with a Ukrainian official since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

(You may be interested in: 4 keys that explain what Ukraine is doing to contain Russian power)

Russian military vehicle in the vicinity of Kharkiv. See also Johnson ruled out the possibility of NATO involvement in what is happening in Ukraine Photo: EFE/EPA/Andrzej Lange

Biden and his advisers “discussed future efforts to help Ukraine defend its territory” during the meeting with the Ukrainian Foreign and Defense Ministers, Dmitro Kuleba and Oleksii Reznikov, the White House assured in another statement.

The president updated the ministers on the summits in which he participated on Thursday in Brussels, including NATO, and stressed that the United States already provides Ukraine with “significant military and humanitarian assistance,” according to the note.

Ukraine has called on Washington and its allies to go further in helping the country and provide them with fighter jets.in addition to establishing a no-fly zone over Ukrainian territory, something that Biden has steadfastly refused, considering that it would lead to a world war.

Biden also detailed during the meeting the measures he is taking to “hold President Putin accountable for Russia’s brutal aggression,” including the new sanctions on Russian oligarchs, politicians and defense companies that he announced Thursday in Brussels, the press said. White House.

The press had access to the beginning of the meeting and was able to listen to how Kuleba told Biden that since the war began, he has learned to “sleep in any circumstance”, which allowed him to rest during the long journey from kyiv to Warsaw, where He traveled by train and by car.

Biden replied that he can also sleep on the trains, thanks to the fact that when he was a senator, he took them daily to move from the US capital to the state where he lived, Delaware.

(In other news: Russia says NATO wants military action to continue)

Kuleba assured in a tweet that the meeting with that large delegation from the United States would allow “search for practical solutions in the political and defense spheres, in order to strengthen Ukraine’s ability to fight against Russian aggression.”

For his part, Reznikov stated on his official Twitter account that both ministers will be present at the speech on the war in Ukraine that Biden will give this Saturday at 6:00 p.m. (5:00 p.m. GMT) at the Royal Palace in Warsaw.

Biden later met with Polish President Andrzej Duda before visiting the PGE Narodowy soccer stadium, converted into a refugee center to care for some of the more than 2.17 million who have fled to Poland since the war began.

EFE

More news

– Biden lands in Poland, near the border with Ukraine

– Russia and Ukraine: document arrests and kidnappings of Ukrainian civilians

– UN denounces arrests and forced disappearances by Russian forces