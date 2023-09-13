Real Valladolid also faces this Saturday’s match (José Zorilla, 6:30 p.m.) against Cartagena as a true final. Coach Paulo Pezzolano is questioned because the team, recently relegated and a clear candidate to return to the First Division, only has 4 points out of a possible 15.

The Pucelano team has one victory in the first five league games, like its rival this Saturday. Last week, Real Valladolid did not go beyond a draw against Elche despite playing with numerical superiority for 40 minutes; Before, he also had no options at Carlos Belmonte in Albacete (2-0), at La Romareda in Zaragoza (1-0) and was even defeated by the then bottom and recently promoted Alcorcón at home (0-2).

The Pucelanos are only one point above relegation and have accumulated 1 of the last 12 in play, after three consecutive defeats and last week’s draw against Elche. On Monday, the club chaired by former Brazilian soccer player Ronaldo Nazario confirmed Pezzolano in the position. The first could not find a way to consolidate Real Valladolid in the elite, while the second could not achieve salvation either: it only depended on scoring a goal against Getafe on the last matchday (0-0). The balance in the final stretch of the course was 5 points out of 24.

Banners at José Zorrilla



Already on the last day, the José Zorrilla fans publicly pointed out the president and the coach with banners (“Ronaldo go away now! Pezzolano out now!”); also at the exit of the stadium, where the Uruguayan was rebuked by a group of fans whom he later appeased with a small conversation.

Valladolid is preparing its particular finale with all the available players, with the exception of Jony Montiel, who was sent off in the last match and is certain to be out this Saturday. In the Pucelana squad there are old acquaintances in football in the Region of Murcia, such as the former Real Murcia footballer Sergio Escudero and the Alguazas midfielder Víctor Meseguer, who have not yet consolidated themselves in Pezzolano’s plans. Juanjo Narváez, for his part, will return to what was his house until just a few weeks ago.

Cartagena will visit José Zorrilla for the fourth time to face Real Valladolid’s first team in professional football. This time, with the need to achieve victory to get out of the relegation spots. The only time he achieved it was on November 28, 2010, when a goal by Toni Moral in the 78th minute gave the three points to the team coached by Juan Ignacio Martínez. Both in April 2012 (2-1) and in November 2021 (2-0), Efesé was defeated.