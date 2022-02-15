In the doping test of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, three drugs were found to improve heart function, which together can be aimed at increasing endurance. Writes about it The New York Times with reference to the American Anti-Doping Agency.

According to the head of the organization, Travis Tygart, a doping test of a 15-year-old athlete found trimetazidine, L-carnitine and hypoxen. Of these, only trimetazidine is included in the list of drugs prohibited for athletes.

“This is a triple combination of substances, two of which are allowed and one is not. Apparently, they are aimed at increasing endurance, reducing fatigue and increasing the efficiency of oxygen use, ”Teitgart said.

Earlier on February 15, IOC officer Oswald said that trimetazidine could have entered the body of 15-year-old Valieva through a product that her grandfather used. As he noted, this argument played in favor of the figure skater at a hearing in her doping case at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.