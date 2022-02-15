The chords of the Champions League sounded again for PSG and Real Madrid. The Parque los Príncipes presented a gala appearance and the two teams went out to do what they know or what they could. The French team jumped onto the field of play to command and govern from minute 1 and Madrid was an unrecognizable team that dedicated itself to taking the blows waiting for the opportunity to knock out their rival. An occasion that did not end up coming.
During the first 45 minutes, PSG owned the ball, made plays, was well positioned, defended better than ever, neutralizing Madrid’s best weapon, which is the counterattack, put more intensity, the interiors annulled Kroos and Modric, but all that superiority was left on wet paper. PSG only had two clear scoring chances of those in which Courtois ended up saving the team from him. But the marker did not move.
And meanwhile, Madrid defended as well as ever and although they couldn’t go on the counterattack as comfortably as in other games, the team didn’t fall apart or start to get nervous or lose focus, something they tend to do too often. Casemiro had Madrid’s only chance in injury time but his header from a corner went high.
In the second half it seemed that Madrid wanted to take a step forward and put pressure on the French to get the ball out, but it was nothing more than an illusion. The white team had a lot of trouble getting past the center of the field, they barely hovered around Donnarumma’s area and both Kroos and Modric still didn’t appear, and if they don’t appear, Madrid’s game doesn’t exist.
PSG’s harassment paid off when Carvajal committed a penalty on Mbappé at game time, which the referee did not hesitate to point out. Leo Messi executed the shot but in front of him was the superhero Thibaut Courtois who stopped the shot with one of those saves that only he knows how to do. Madrid, with Courtois and Militao in the lead, endured the result until the 92nd minute but in the end they ended up getting a taste of their own medicine. Mbappé received the ball, left Militao and Lucas Vázquez sitting down without either of them being able to do anything to stop him and he only made it 1-0 on the scoreboard, doing justice to what had been a French monologue from start to finish.
The best for Madrid, that the tie is open and they only have to come back from a goal down. The worst, that they will have to face the return leg without Casemiro and without Mendy since both were warned of suspension and saw the yellow card.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
#PSG #lets #mediocre #Real #Madrid #escape #alive
Leave a Reply