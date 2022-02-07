Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva became the first figure skater in history to perform a quadruple jump at the Olympic Games. This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

In the free program of the Beijing 2022 team tournament, the athlete performed a quadruple salchow, as well as a quadruple sheepskin coat with a triple in the cascade. For her rental, Valieva received 178.92 points, taking first place.

Together with the Russian team, Valieva became the Olympic champion. On account of the domestic team – 74 points. The US team has 65 points, the Japanese – 63.

This gold figure skating team Olympic tournament was the second in history for Russia. For the first time, the national team won the Games in Sochi in 2014. In Pyeongchang, four years later, the Russians came second, losing to the Canadians.