After the last complaint to the tape jackass forever on behalf of PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) for sequences showing animal abuse towards several bees and a scorpion, it should be noted that this would not be the first film in the industry to receive complaints of this type.

The American Humane Association (AHA) is the body in charge of protecting and ensuring the well-being of these living beings during the filming of a movie or TV series. However, this usually fails many times and they must face demands for PETA. In that sense, we show you five films that did not comply with the respective care of animals.

Jackass forever is not the first film in the franchise to test on animals. Photo: MTV

Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge

The film starring Johnny Depp and released in 2017 was surrounded by controversy after actress Kaya Scodelario claimed that the monkey who played Captain Barbossa’s loyal pet constantly vomited during filming. Given this, several animalists described what happened as ‘unacceptable’.

Official poster of Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge. Photo: Disney

the reason to be with you

Also known as The purpose of a dog, the film was released in 2017 and, despite being an emotional film with a nice message, received much criticism after the broadcast of a video in which a German shepherd dog is seen fearfully resisting enter the pool. “He’s not going to calm down until he gets in the water, you just have to throw him away,” he was heard saying in the video. Faced with increased criticism, the film’s director, Lasse Hallstrom, assured that the safety of the animals was paramount during the recording.

Official poster of The reason to be with you. Photo: Universal Pictures

The life of Pi

While the scenes on the boat with the Bengal tiger were computer generated, parts of the film were shot with a real tiger. The Oscar-winning film was controversial after several US media reported that the animal was about to drown during the filming of the scene where the cat is seen swimming in the middle of the sea. Despite this, the credits read: “No animals were harmed during filming.”

Official poster of Life of Pi. Photo: Fox 2000 Pictures

snow buddies

The movie that tells the story of six puppies was released in 2008 and, although it became a family film, it came to light that, during filming, at least five puppies died. The growth of the puppies was too fast, so the production had to resort to a large number of them by separating them from their mothers without respecting the ideal time, which caused the premature death of several of them.

Snow buddies official poster. Photo: Disney

The hobbit: an unexpected journey

The fantasy film was released in 2012 and was widely rejected by animal activists. Several supporters of the organization PETA protested during the premiere for the alleged mistreatment of at least 27 animals, including horses, goats and sheep that would have died during the recording.