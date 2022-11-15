After the marriage proposal made to his partner, Amici’s former competitor makes a revelation about his private life

Over the past few hours the name of Valerio Scanu returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. In recent days, the former student of the school of Friends of Maria De Filippi he became the protagonist of a gossip that is making the gossip pages chatter. After making an emotional marriage proposal to his partner, Valerio Scanu came out.

In the last few hours, the newspaper ‘Corriere della Sera’ has published an interview with Valerio Scanu. The singeralumnus of the school of Friends of Maria De Filippihe laid bare by telling some anecdotes from his private life such as, for example, the reason why he didn’t coming out until now.

These were the singer’s words about it:

I actually just proposed to the man I love. I’ve never wanted to label myself in one way or another, least of all I thought of exploiting a possible coming out to my advantage.

In addition to this, Valerio Scanu told of the moment he confessed everything to his parents parents. These were his words:

I felt the need for it when I was 20. I thought that if I brought a person into their home it was only right that they knew what role they played in my life.

Orange blossoms for Valerio Scanu: the singer ready to marry his partner Luigi

In the interview with ‘Corriere della Sera’, Valerio Scanu then also told of the first meeting with his future husband. These were his words about it: