Today is celebrated 20th anniversary from Xbox Livewith Microsoft recalling the anniversary through a official account tweet of Xbox, thanking the users who have remained faithful to the oldest subscription service of the Microsoft console.

“They’ve passed 20 years since Xbox Live first went online and the memories warm and excite us inside,” reads the Xbox tweet, “Thanks to the fans and players, old and new, who have stayed with us!” The Xbox Live service was launched on November 15, 2002, at the time on the first Xbox, effectively changing the way multiplayer was enjoyed on consoles.

Although the online multiplayer was present even previously, the infrastructure introduced by Xbox Live was something absolutely never seen before, with a centralized and standardized service, capable of offering a high-level experience and integrated into the console’s operating system. Quite science fiction at the time, was also the possibility of being able to manage the friends list and voice chat with other users using the headset that came with the launch kit, then also distributed with the new consoles on sale.

The idea of ​​using a single general account for all online games, moreover, by creating your own Gamertagsrepresented a fundamentally important evolutionary step for console gaming, paving the way for the way of conceiving multiplayer that is now considered standard.

Perhaps less romantic to remember, but the launch of Xbox Live also cleared the subscription service which required the payment of a subscription for the online multiplayer game, which later became a standard also adopted by the other competitors. However, it was still a notable change in the quality of multiplayer in general and the way to enjoy video games on consoles.