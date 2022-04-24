The new mother had told on social media the “level of happiness” obtained from the birth of her daughter and the first gift received from her father

ROME. Valeria Hlodan and little Kira (3 months). Missiles over Odessa destroy a family. Before the war, like millions of mothers around the world, Valeria had told about her joy for Kira’s birth on social media. When the little girl was born in Odessa three months ago, the conflict that is ravaging Ukraine had not yet upset the daily life of a family that no longer exists.

Under the bombs

In an Instagram post, relaunched by a Ukrainian journalist from the Kyiv Independent, eleven weeks ago (before the war began) the woman spoke of a “new level of happiness” that the arrival of her daughter had given her. “Our baby is one month old,” she wrote. “Her father brought her the first flowers.” Her name was Kira, the three-month-old baby girl killed on Saturday during the Russian missile attack on the city of Odessa in which eight people died. The mother, who also died under the bombs, was called Valeria.

Tragedy for no reason

To tell us about the tragedy of Valeria and Kira is Myroslava Petsa, a reporter from the BBC who posted two images that had been shared by Valeria's husband and Kira's father, Yuri. «My dear – wrote Yuri on social networks – the kingdom of heaven is yours. Remain in our hearts ». The photo was also shared on the official account of the Ukrainian parliament on Twitter: «A young mother with her three-month-old daughter – reads the tweet-. Their lives were cut short by Russia when a missile hit a residential building in Odessa. Rest in peace our angels ».