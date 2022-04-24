Briton Fury, 33, cemented his status as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers in a bout that could be the last of his career.

Fury did not lose any fight, as he won today for the 32nd time, tied in one fight, and won 23 times by knockout, while White suffered a third defeat in 31 fights.

“I owe it to the fans and everyone in Britain who came here and now it’s all over,” Fury said in the ring after the victory, noting that he promised his wife to retire.

“I have to stick to my word and I think it’s the last time and what a way to say goodbye,” he added.

Over 94,000 fans attended Fury’s first match on English soil since June 2018.

Fury kept a distance between him and his compatriot in most of the fight with long shots, while his opponent tried to reduce the distance. White suffered an injury to his right eye after a head-on collision.

Fury decided the fight with a knockout that made White collapse on the ropes of the ring, and although he got up and stood on his feet, the referee decided to end the confrontation after he considered White unable to continue amid enthusiastic encouragement from the majority of the audience at Wembley.

“I can’t believe that 94,000 citizens and women came here to watch me and I would like to say from the bottom of my heart thank you to everyone who bought a ticket tonight and to everyone who stayed up to watch me on TV,” Fiore continued.

White is a mandatory contender for Fury’s WBC belt and has been waiting for years for a chance to win the world title as the highest-ranked WBC contender.

Fury continued: “Dillian White is a warrior and I believe he will be a world champion, but today he faced a legend in the sport and one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time and unfortunately he had to face me tonight.”

His promoter Frank Warren said, “It’s going to be his last fight. It’s his decision and if this is his last night, it should be at such a high level.”