Over the last few hours, news has come shock from Valentina Nulli which has left the whole world of the web speechless. Tommaso Eletti’s ex-girlfriend would be persecuted by a hater. To declare it was she herself who let herself go to a hard outburst on social media. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Valentina Nulli clearly appears in shock in front of all users of the web. To create this abrupt climate for the ex-girlfriend of Tommaso Eletti was a hater. In fact, the latter seems to be persecuting the girl by filling hers chat of private messages. Here are his statements.

Recently Valentina nothing has ended up in the center of the gossip. This time to make the former competitor of Temptation Island protagonist of a gossip it was a hater who would be persecuting her. She herself has decided to let off steam via social, leaving some statements that amazed web users.

According to what was said byEx Girlfriend by Tommaso Eletti, the hater in question would have stormed the girl of messages definitely not pleasant. These are his words:

I wanted to observe a minute of silence for those who report me only because I am telling the truth and for this phenomenon that is harassing me in private and filling me with filthy and nauseating messages. There is no limit to madness and degradation. A madman who writes to me both publicly and privately. Now it has also reached the macumbe.

Valentina Nulli at Big Brother Vip

In the previous days The Big Brother Vip hosted Valentina Nulli. During bet the girl had a chance to support a comparison with her ex boyfriend Tommaso Eletti, currently competitor of the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini.

It’s not all. The former face of Temptation Island she also clashed with some tenants of the well-known reality show. However, some previously circulated on the web voices about his hypothetical participation to the Big Brother Vip. Currently, however, the girl seems not to manifest any intention to enter the most spied house in Italy.

