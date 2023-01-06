In recent days, the name of Luis Chávez was in the transfer market of the MX League, the Tuzos de Pachuca received a huge offer of almost 10 million dollars from the Rayados de Monterrey for the transfer of who was the best Mexican soccer player in the world cup, however, the whole of the state of Hidalgo, declined the offer of the royal team because they respected the position of their soccer player, since the midfielder only wants to go to Europe.
Despite this, Chávez himself says he is aware that the possibility of going to Europe is complex due to his age, with more than 26 years, the player may no longer be as attractive to the market of the old continent, to which, reports that his part options are “50-50”. Despite this, an interesting door has opened in the last few hours, perhaps the last chance for the left-handed player to make the leap in quality.
From Spain they report that Valencia has started contacts with Pachuca due to their interest in signing Luis. The team led by Genaro Gattuso will lose Nico for at least two months due to injury and require a replacement, which is why they see Chávez as a very valid and affordable option, since his starting price on the European market is no more than 6 million dollars, as confirmed by the player himself.
