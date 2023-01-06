The explosion occurred in Melitopol, Zaporozhye region. This was announced on Friday, January 6, by the chairman of the movement “We are with Russia” Vladimir Rogov in his Telegram channel.

He did not elaborate on any details, promising to do so later.

At the same time, a number of Ukrainian media write about the explosion, which allegedly thundered near the railway station. There was no official confirmation of this information from the Russian side.

At the same time, Russia introduced a ceasefire on the front line on the occasion of Christmas. It will be valid until 24:00 January 7. The regime was introduced on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On January 5, Russia called on the Ukrainian side to announce a ceasefire and to give people the opportunity to attend church services on Christmas. However, these calls were rejected there. The possibility of a Christmas truce was also rejected by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

At the same time, the Ukrainian side continued shelling the settlements of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Kherson region. In particular, Donetsk and Novaya Kakhovka came under fire from Ukrainian militants.

Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of the aggravated situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian troops.

