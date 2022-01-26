Eray Comertin his first words as a Valencia player, he defined himself as an “aggressive center back, like a leader”. The Swiss is not going to bluff. Players who have shared a dressing room with the defender or have faced him ratify those words. But Cömert is much more than an intense defender. In Switzerland very few are surprised that Valencia has paid a transfer for a 23-year-old center-back and has tied him until 2026. In the Swiss country he is seen as a defender with a great projection, like a life insurance capable of performing in a whole Valencia. In the past of Cömert there are no doubts. No discussion: “It’s a great signing, a great opportunity that Valencia has taken advantage of.”

AS has contacted with three spanish soccer players who play in Switzerland to analyze what the first winter reinforcement for José Bordalás is like. Adrià Guerrero, Víctor Ruiz and Jordi Quintillà know Cömert perfectly. Quintillà shared a dressing room with the defender until a few days ago, just when he changed Basel for St. Gallen. Víctor Ruiz, after 13 years at the Academy, has also faced Cömert on several occasions. Guerrero, at Zurich, knows what it’s like to face a future center-back.

Adria Warrior He plays for Zurich. Last year he played two official matches with the Valencia first team. The winger, before returning to Switzerland, already faced Cömert in the Super League when he was a member of Lugano. “He is a forceful centre-back, with personality and good ball output. I have played against him several times and he has experience, despite his youth. Valencia has had a very good idea,” affirms the side Guerrero, who knows the demand of Mestalla. “It is clear that he has to adapt, but he can fit in perfectly at Valencia. In addition, at Basel he was also demanding because he is one of the greats in Switzerland,” argues Adrià Guerrero.

“He is a forceful centre-back, with personality and a good way with the ball. Valencia has had a good idea”

Adrià Guerrero, player of Zurich

Victor Ruiz, at St. Gallen, has been settled in the Swiss league for several years. In addition, he knows Valencia like few others after spending 13 years at the Academy. Víctor is a midfielder who has already suffered what it is like to have Cömert and Alderete in front of him, a duo that could be repeated shortly at the Mestalla. “I have played against them and for me, who is 1.73, It was very strong to have them in front of me. Eray is a good player, corpulent and confident. It remains to be seen how he adapts, but in the Swiss league there are players of a high level. Cömert is not as rough as Alderete and he has a good ball output. It does not seem to me a bad choice on the part of Valencia. I know very well the demand that there is in Valencia, but in Basel I also had it”affirms Ruiz, a member of Alcácer and Bernat’s fifth and chosen by Nuno, Neville and Ayestarán to work with the first team on several occasions.

“I’ve played against Eray and Alderete and it’s very strong to have them against you. At Basel there’s also a demand”

Victor Ruiz, St. Gallen player

But if there is someone who knows Cömert well, that is Jordi Quintilla. The Catalan, until a few days ago, shared a dressing room with the new Valencia player. He has now left Basel to play for St. Gallen and leaves behind a “good teammate, to a person who always tries to help you. Quintillà has no doubts about Cömert and takes issue with the defender’s ability to adapt to Valencia.

“Cömert is very mature. Valencia is right with a long contract. He is finer than Alderete”

Jordi Quintillà, St. Gallen player

“Comert It is a very good signingAlthough many have been surprised. Valencia has been successful in making him a long contract. He is very mature and intelligent in the field and that is paid in the market. Is very good. In the duel he is very strong and has good displacement. He wears several years being in the best eleven of the league and playing for Basel isn’t easy because it’s historic. At no time has he relaxed and has been improving year after year. I insist, I’m not surprised by his signing for Valencia because I see him mentally prepared to adapt and in Mestalla they have not done anything crazy with their incorporation. He is a center back you can trust and he also takes free kicks. Even, seems finer and more intelligent to me than Alderete”, Quintilla sentence.