Foreign top managers may be given the opportunity to undergo a medical examination once during the period for which they have a work permit, and re-examinations – no earlier than three years later. This proposal was made by the Ministry of Economic Development. The interested departments are working on this initiative at the government site, Izvestia was told in the press service of the ministry. In addition, the department has prepared a legislative initiative providing for an increase in the period of repeated medical examination for all foreign citizens to one year, the Ministry of Economic Development added.

“We are interested in creating better conditions for doing business in Russia. And it is important for us to strike a balance between restrictive measures and the interests of business,” Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov told Izvestia.

At the end of last year, the Ministry of Health published an order that established the procedure for conducting a medical examination for foreigners, stateless persons and members of their families. Among other things, the requirements relate to highly qualified specialists, among whom there are top managers of Russian companies, backbone enterprises, and so on.

The new order obliges all foreigners to undergo a medical examination within 30 days after their arrival in the Russian Federation. They must be tested for the presence or absence of drugs and psychotropic substances in the blood, as well as for HIV infection and undergo other tests. The results must be personally submitted to the territorial body of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, after which they must undergo mandatory fingerprint registration and photographing. According to the order, such a medical examination must be held every three months.

